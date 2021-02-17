It Would ‘Mean A Lot’ To Jaylen Brown If Selected To NBA All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Fans will find out if their votes got their favorite players into this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

The event will look a tad different this year due to COVID-19, but the league and its Players’ Association agreed to hold the game despite canceling it in November.

The March 7 showdown will take place in Atlanta. And for Jaylen Brown, who’s from Georgia, it would be special if he makes the team.

“It would mean a lot, especially being in Atlanta,” the Celtics guard told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg after Boston’s 112-99 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

“I just gotta come out and be my best every single day. That’s it. I just love to play the game. So we’ll see what happens.”

"It would mean a lot, especially being in Atlanta"



Jaylen Brown talks about what it would mean to him to make the All-Star team pic.twitter.com/mPPtzqsaTO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 17, 2021

Of course, should Brown not be voted in by the fans as a starter, there’s still a chance he’ll be in Atlanta off the bench.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images