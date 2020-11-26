NBA Cancels 2021 All-Star Game, Indianapolis Will Host Event In 2024

There already has been a change to the 2020-21 NBA season.

The league announced Tuesday it canceled this season’s NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. The Pacers will host the event in 2024.

The NBA and the Indiana Pacers announced today that NBA All-Star in Indianapolis, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 12-14, 2021, will now be held Feb. 16-18, 2024.



“The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the Pacers, on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024,” the press release said. “Plans for a revised NBA All-Star 2021 will be announced at a later date.”

It certainly will be interesting to see what kind of plans the NBA has for that weekend. Perhaps the league will go the virtual route like the NFL for its Pro Bowl.

