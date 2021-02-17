NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics put together a far superior effort in claiming a 112-99 win over the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden on Tuesday.

It snapped a two-game losing streak, and hopefully with put an end to a brutal stretch which included 10 losses in 15 contests.

The Celtics did it on both ends of the floor. Boston shared the basketball at a much higher clip (26 assists), received 23 first-half points from its bench all while putting forth a defensive intensity that had been lacking over the last week. It is perhaps best depicted as the Nuggets were held well below their 115.5 point-per-game average.

Jaylen Brown hit some clutch shots in the second half and led Boston with a team-high 27 points on 11-for-20 from the field. Jayson Tatum didn’t have his best night from the floor (6-for-18), but finished with 21 points while Kemba Walker added 17 points on 5-for-13 from the floor.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic was absolutely incredible. He finished with 43 points on 16-for-23 from the field.

Boston moves to 14-13 on the season while Denver falls to 15-12.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Semi Ojeleye

C: Tristan Thompson

Center Daniel Theis missed Tuesday’s game with a right index finger strain prompting Thompson to start.

A BETTER START

Jokic scored 15 first-quarter points on 6-for-6 from the field, but it was Boston who showcased defensive intensity and ball movement (seven assists) in taking a 30-26 lead after the opening period.

Walker scored nine first-quarter points on 3-for-6 from the floor, and Brown, who did’t take a shot for the opening seven minutes, finished the frame with seven.

That last Walker three came because Boston pushed it up the floor off the rebound. When they push, even a little bit, the Celtics get good looks and regularly steal easy offense. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 17, 2021

Aaron Nesmith was the first player off the bench for Boston and made his impact count. He made a great chase-down block which led to Brown 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, and hit a catch-and-shoot jumper of his own.

Thompson (four points) made a handful of early contributions while playing good defense on Jokic, who made a few challenging shots.

Thompson gettin' things started pic.twitter.com/Iw7dAjKFUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2021

Both Denver and Boston finished the quarter shooting 50 percent from the field (10-for-20). The Celtics forced five Nuggets turnovers on the defensive end, as well.

STILL IN FRONT

The Celtics opened the second quarter with a mini 5-0 stretch and went on to take as large as a 15-point lead, 48-33, midway through the quarter.

Denver, though, came racing back to cut Boston’s advantage to 59-54 at the half.

Boston shared the ball well (14 first-half assists matched Sunday’s total) and received 23 points — Nesmith 7, Robert Williams 6, Payton Pritchard and Javonte Green with 5 each — from its bench. Boston’s bench outscored Denver 23-6 in the half.

The usual suspects like Walker (12 points), Brown (11) and Tatum (nine) all were impactful as well.

Jokic, though, continued his scorching start. The Nuggets unicorn of a big man scored 27 first-half points on 10-for-12 from the field including 3-for-3 from long range.