NESN Logo Sign In

There was a little bit of sorting out the officials had to do Friday night after Jeremy Lauzon and Pavel Buchnevich dropped the gloves.

In the second period of the Boston Bruins’ eventual 1-0 victory over the New York Rangers, the two squared off at the end boards. The fight was a spirited one, and ended with both getting fighting majors.

That is, until the officials decided Lauzon deserved more, giving him a 10-minute misconduct.

It was unclear why Lauzon got the extra 10, which kept him in the box until about five minutes into the third period, but Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy relayed what he was told.

“(The referee) said (Lauzon) continued the altercation on the ice,” Cassidy said over Zoom. “I thought that was a very marginal call. To be honest with you, it looked like both were kind of squirming away down there. But that was what I was told — and I don’t know who made it, if it was the ref or the linesman.”

You can watch the fight here and judge for yourself.

It ended up being a moot point. Nevertheless, it was an interesting decision from the officials, who had a number of fights to break up during the entertaining game.

Thumbnail photo via Elsa/Pool Photos/USA TODAY Sports Images