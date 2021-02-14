MLB Rumors: Justin Turner Re-Signs Two-Year Deal With Dodgers

NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like the only free agent from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship team yet to be signed will return to the club.

Justin Turner reportedly has re-signed on a two-year deal with the Dodgers, according to reports from ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

According to Rosenthal, the contract is worth $34 million with an $8 million signing bonus and team option for a third year.

Third baseman Justin Turner’s deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is for two years and more than $30 million, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 14, 2021

Largest guarantee for a free-agent position player 36 or older in first year of deal since Victor Martinez’s four-year, $68M contract with Tigers in 2014. Potential value for Turner is $48M over three years if option is exercised, $52M if he hits escalators tied to MVP voting. https://t.co/3nJQiZkRse — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 14, 2021

Turner has spent the last seven seasons with Los Angeles. Last season on the way to a title, he batted .310 in an abbreviated season.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images