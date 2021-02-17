Daytona Road Course Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s NASCAR Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course is set.

NASCAR on Wednesday revealed the full starting order the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 with Chase Elliott claiming the pole position. Michael McDowell, the winner of last weekend’s Daytona 500, will start in second place with Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick rounding out the top five.

Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at the Daytona road course:

1. Chase Elliott

2. Michael McDowell

3. Austin Dillon

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Ryan Preece

7. Corey LaJoie

8. Kyle Larson

9. Ross Chastain

10. Bubba Wallace

11. Joey Logano

12. Christopher Bell

13. Cole Custer

14. Kyle Busch

15. Brad Keselowski

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17. Kurt Busch

18. Chase Briscoe

19. BJ McLeod

20. Joey Gase

21. Martin Truex Jr.

22. Justin Haley

23. Cody Ware

24. William Byron

25. Josh Bilicki

26. Tyler Reddick

27. Aric Almirola

28. Ryan Blaney

29. Quin Houff

30. Chris Buescher

31. Anthony Alfredo

32. Matt DiBenedetto

33. Ryan Newman

34. AJ Allmendinger

35. Daniel Suarez

36. Alex Bowman

37. Erik Jones

38. Ty Dillon

39. James Davison

40. Timmy Hill

The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET.