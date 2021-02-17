Daytona Road Course Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s NASCAR Race

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course is set.
NASCAR on Wednesday revealed the full starting order the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 with Chase Elliott claiming the pole position. Michael McDowell, the winner of last weekend’s Daytona 500, will start in second place with Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick rounding out the top five.
Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at the Daytona road course:
1. Chase Elliott
2. Michael McDowell
3. Austin Dillon
4. Denny Hamlin
5. Kevin Harvick
6. Ryan Preece
7. Corey LaJoie
8. Kyle Larson
9. Ross Chastain
10. Bubba Wallace
11. Joey Logano
12. Christopher Bell
13. Cole Custer
14. Kyle Busch
15. Brad Keselowski
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17. Kurt Busch
18. Chase Briscoe
19. BJ McLeod
20. Joey Gase
21. Martin Truex Jr.
22. Justin Haley
23. Cody Ware
24. William Byron
25. Josh Bilicki
26. Tyler Reddick
27. Aric Almirola
28. Ryan Blaney
29. Quin Houff
30. Chris Buescher
31. Anthony Alfredo
32. Matt DiBenedetto
33. Ryan Newman
34. AJ Allmendinger
35. Daniel Suarez
36. Alex Bowman
37. Erik Jones
38. Ty Dillon
39. James Davison
40. Timmy Hill
The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET.
There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.