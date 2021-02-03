NBA Recorded No Positive COVID-19 Tests Last Week Following Brief Spike

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is in its seventh week, and the league finally appears to have its COVID-19 problems under control.

In fact, the NBA announced Wednesday it did not record a single positive case last week.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the league has dropped dramatically in the last four weeks following a brief spike. 16 positive cases were reported four weeks ago, which dropped to 11 the next week and one the week after.

Not too shabby.

Hopefully, the NBA can avoid any further outbreaks. The league has postponed roughly two dozen games this season due to health and safety protocol issues.