Where would the Boston Bruins be without the contributions of Jeremy Lauzon and Jakub Zboril?
ESPN’s Emily Kaplan named the Boston Bruins defensemen the “pleasant surprises” of the team’s 2020-21 season to date. Lauzon and Zboril, both 23, have emerged as dependable blue-liners in their first season, and their steady play is among the reasons Boston sits atop the East Division after 14 games.
“The Bruins’ blue line was supposed to be a bear market, but instead there’s a ton of promise,” Kaplan wrote. “In their first season as regulars, Jeremy Lauzon (who leads the team in penalty-kill time per game) and Jakub Zboril (solid in the third pairing) have been pleasant surprises.”
Lauzon has established himself via defensive prowess, but he also has one pretty-important assist to his name this season. He is about to surpass his career high in games played in a single season, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t continue to develop and improve.
Zboril, Boston’s first-round pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, took some time to develop but now is showing why the Bruins were patient with him and ultimately signed him to a contract extension in October. Should he join Lauzon in continuing his progression, other NHL observers will join Kaplan in recognizing them as important pieces on a very good team’s roster.