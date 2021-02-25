Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Islanders Game To Win $500

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are back, and so is NESN’s “Predict the Game” contest.

The B’s begin their three-game spin through New York with a stop on Long Island to face the Islanders. You can play along Thursday night’s “Predict the Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Isles will feature on-screen prompts for fans to follow along and answer predictive questions as the game goes on. Players can also find additional questions online, improving their chances to win with each correct prediction.

The first question appears during the 6:30 p.m. ET broadcast of “Bruins Face-Off Live.” Puck drop from Long Island is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Thursday night’s “Predict the Game winner will win a $500 digital gift card The winner also is entered automatically into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more you increase your chances to win.

Click here to play!