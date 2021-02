NESN Logo Sign In

It’s official: Martín Pérez is back.

The Boston Red Sox on Friday officially announced the one-year deal with the pitcher. To make room for Pérez, Boston designated Chris Mazza for assignment.

There also is a club option for 2022.

Pérez debuted with the Red Sox in 2020 and led the team with 12 starts. He went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA.

Boston’s 40-man roster now is at 40.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images