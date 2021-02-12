The Red Sox reportedly have added some versatility to their lineup.
Boston has agreed to a deal with utility man Marwin Gonzalez, according to reports from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.
Gonzalez, a switch-hitter, can play all over the diamond, mostly holding position in the infield as well as left field.
Having played his previous two seasons with the Minnesota Twins, the 31-year-old Venezuelan spent seven years before that with the Houston Astros, winninng a World Series in 2017.
In 2020, Gonzalez hit .211 with a .286 on-base percentage and .320 slugging.