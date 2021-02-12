NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox reportedly have added some versatility to their lineup.

Boston has agreed to a deal with utility man Marwin Gonzalez, according to reports from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Marwin Gonzalez and the Red Sox have agreed to a deal, per source. Blue Jays were also in on him. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 12, 2021

Marwin Gonzalez goes to Red Sox @Feinsand 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 12, 2021

Gonzalez, a switch-hitter, can play all over the diamond, mostly holding position in the infield as well as left field.