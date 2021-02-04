Red Sox Newcomer Garrett Richards Expresses Excitement To Join Rotation

The Boston Red Sox rotation is starting to shape up.

The team officially announced the signing of right-hander Garrett Richards to a one-year deal worth $10 million Wednesday, adding a new arm to its existing group of starters.

And though former Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland may have had some influence in hyping up the Boston organization, it’s the guys he’ll actually be playing with that Richards is most excited to join.

“They showed a lot of interest and were sincere. I looked at it, like a challenge, playing in that division, but also knowing I was going to a team that’s going to score runs and have a lot of fun,” Richards said, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

“These guys always look like they’re having a blast. Those are the kind of teams I want to be a part of.”

Richards will join Nathan Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez, Martín Perez, and eventually, Chris Sale when he’s back from Tommy John rehab.

“I think (the rotation is) solid,” Richards said. “When you get Chris Sale back, that’s a huge addition to your rotation. But Nathan Eovaldi has plus stuff, that guy is so much fun to watch. (Martin) Perez just signed back. I played in the minor leagues against him. An incredible arm. It’s going to be a chance for us to go out and pitch. I know we’re going to go out and score runs.

“A good rotation is one that enjoys being around each other and enjoys talking about the game a lot. I’m excited to start picking some brains.”

Coming off Tommy John surgery in a shortened 2020 season, Richards went 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA in 14 appearances, 10 of which were starts.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images