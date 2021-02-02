Buccaneers Teammate Sums Up Rob Gronkowski With Perfect Description

Harvard-man and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has a way with words.

It’s apparent that Brate has gotten to know fellow Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski very well during their nine months as teammates.

Brate described Gronkowski absolutely perfectly while speaking Tuesday during Super Bowl LV media availability over Zoom.

“Gronk is not a funny guy, per se, he’s just really funny to be around,” Brate said. “He’ll say something that’s not funny at all, and he’ll just start cracking up at his own joke. So, you’re not really laughing at what he said. You’re kind of just laughing at his laugh.

“He just has so much energy, and he’s such a joy to be around. I love being his teammate this year.”

Brate, 29, said that Gronkowski, 31, was his “idol” during his days in Cambridge, Mass., from 2010 to 2013 while Gronk was playing 30 miles south on the New England Patriots.

Once Brate got to the NFL, he started following Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce more closely. The Buccaneers play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

