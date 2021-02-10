Reeling Canucks Put Oft-Scratched Loui Eriksson On Waivers

NESN Logo Sign In

Loui Eriksson is becoming pretty familiar with the waivers process.

The veteran Vancouver Canucks winger, in Year 5 of a massive six-year deal in which he’s totally underperformed, reportedly was put on waivers Wednesday, according to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman.

This isn’t the first time that’s happened to the former Boston Bruin this season, as he was waived after not making the Canucks out of camp. He was assigned to the taxi squad and has either been there or healthy scratched for all but one game this season.

In that game he did play, he was a minus-2 over 9:16 ice time.

That the Canucks are so comfortable putting him on waivers really just underscores how bad the situation is for him there. They know that no team is going to claim him with that contract attached to him, so he’ll continue to pass through waivers all but certainly unclaimed.

His contract doesn’t count against the cap when he’s on the taxi squad, so save for dire situations, that’s where he’s likely to remain.

It’s also so bad that the Canucks point blank admitted before the season that they had tried to trade Eriksson.

This also comes as the Canucks wildly underperform, sitting at 6-10-0 and in second-to-last place in the North Division.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images