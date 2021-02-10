What Mic’d-Up Tom Brady, Bruce Arians Told Each Other After Super Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

An occasionally rocky regular season tested their relationship, but Tom Brady and Bruce Arians ultimately got on the same page and led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title.

Tuesday’s episode of “Inside the NFL” revealed what the Tampa Bay quarterback and head coach said to each other after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. It now is abundantly clear that Brady and Arians do, in fact, like each other.

Here’s a transcript:

Brady: “Way to go, baby! Way to go!”

Arians: “Unbelievable.”

Brady: “I love you, bro. That was amazing.”

Arians: “I knew this was gonna happen, brother.”

Brady: “I know.”

Take a look: