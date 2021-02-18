Roush Fenway Racing Becomes First Carbon Neutral NASCAR Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Roush Fenway Racing has made NASCAR history.

RFR on Thursday announced that, with the support of Castrol, it recently became the first carbon neutral NASCAR team. From Jan. 1, 2020, through the end of the year, all of Roush Fenway’s organization operations, including its two NASCAR Cup Series teams, achieved the PAS 2060 standard for carbon neutrality.

Castrol and RFR will continue their partnership this year to achieve and maintain Roush’s carbon reduction and offset programs both on and off the track.

“As an organization, Roush Fenway has always been environmentally conscious,” Roush Fenway President Steve Newmark said in a statement. “Our hope with this program is to demonstrate that every business, small or large, and regardless of industry, can contribute to address global climate challenges. We hope to set an example and highlight that small steps by many can make a real difference.”

Castrol marketing vice president Rayne Pacek added: “At Castrol, we believe that small steps together can make a difference. We want to play our part and teaming up with Roush Fenway to achieve their carbon neutral ambitions is a notable milestone in the sport and another step in supporting our partners in their efforts to drive change.”

To celebrate the achievement, Ryan Newman and the No. 6 Ford Mustang team will run a gray-and-white-themed Castrol paint scheme with muted partner logos in Sunday’s Cup race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

“It’s an honor to pave the way in the sport and bring awareness to the importance of reducing your carbon footprint,” Newman said in a statement. “Every business can make choices to help promote a more sustainable future and this program makes me proud to be part of a team that takes the initiative to drive change.”

RFR achieved its goal through various means, including the recycling of 90 percent of every race car, reducing overall waste and switching to LED lighting, according to ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via Roush Fenway Racing