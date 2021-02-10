NESN Logo Sign In

When you win seven Super Bowls, a single Lombardi Trophy is bound to lose some of its worth.

That was evident Wednesday when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tossed the Super Bowl LV trophy to tight end Rob Gronkowski between boats and over open waters during Tampa Bay’s championship parade.

Most clutch throw of Tom Brady's career 😅



This is the second time Gronkowski has received an ill-advised throw involving a Lombardi Trophy in the last two years. The tight end used the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII trophy as a baseball bat and famously dented it while taking a live pitch from wide receiver Julian Edelman at Fenway Park in 2019.

Gronkowski should stick to receiving footballs in the future.

