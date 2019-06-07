The New England Patriots are celebrating their Super Bowl LIII title on Thursday night with a ring ceremony at Robert Kraft’s house, and yes, the life of the party was present.
Former tight end Rob Gronkowski was in attendance alongside his teammates from the 2018-19 Patriots to continue his retirement tour, which has included a little bit of everything, including some damages to New England’s latest Lombardi Trophy.
Members of the Super Bowl champs took a visit to Fenway Park in April for a ceremonial first pitch and Gronkowski naturally found time to mess around before taking the mound. The 30-year-old used the Lombardi Trophy to bunt a baseball, denting the tip of the trophy.
Gronk took a great picture with the damaged trophy at Thursday’s celebration.
Take a look:
Perfect.
Anyone else and we might get mad, but definitely not Gronk.
