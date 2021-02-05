Tom Brady Reads Mean Tweets On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Ahead Of Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady doesn’t need extra motivation to win another Super Bowl, but this might provide some if he does.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback read mean tweets about him early Friday morning during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Brady showed good humor, as Twitter users skewered him for “not knowing how to use a wrench,” being a crybaby,” and other barbs.

Check it Brady reading mean tweets in the video below, which includes some NSFW language.

Brady will lead the Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LV.