Tom Brady Answers Camille Kostek’s Pre-Super Bowl Question About Rob Gronkowski

Work-life balance is key. Sometimes, the two worlds inevitably collide, however, and that was the case Thursday for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Camille Kostek, Gronkowski’s girlfriend, joined Tom Brady’s video call with reporters as a guest correspondent for Entertainment Tonight.

Obviously more familiar with the at-home version of Gronkowski, Kostek asked Brady to shed light on the at-work version of his teammate as the Bucs prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

“He’s one of the most unique people, as you know, just being around him. He’s so positive. I think everybody wishes in their next life they come back as Rob, just because he’s got such a great personality about him, just his way of being positive,” Brady told Kostek. “He’s a real high achiever. He’s very competitive and I see the competitive nature, the determination. When you’re down and out, you want him with you. I think that speaks to him as a teammate, as a person and I love playing with him. I’ve known him for a long time and I’m just so proud of his accomplishments. He’s an amazing guy.”

Brady and Gronkowski played together for nine seasons with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowl titles.

Now, they have an opportunity to bring championship glory to another franchise in their first season together in Tampa Bay, and the mutual trust they’ve established over the years could come in handy when they take the field against the Chiefs.

“I know for both of us we rely on each other a lot for different things,” Brady said. “I’ll be looking for him this Sunday, so that’s the most important thing.”

