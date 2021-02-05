The wait seems to have been worth it for Trevor Bauer, who just landed a pretty sizeable contract.
The reigning National League Cy Young winner reportedly is heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers after after a lengthy spell in free agency.
And according to multiple reports, his deal with L.A. is massive.
Bauer is from Southern California, so the Dodgers always represented a good fit for the 30-year-old. He’ll now join one of the most talented teams in a long time, where he’ll occupy a rotation with Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, David Price, Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin.
Not bad!
Bauer fits somewhere in the middle to back end of that rotation, even with the price tag. Though he’s coming off a monster 2020 season in which he posted a 1.73 ERA with the Cincinnati Reds, he still is a career 3.90 ERA pitcher.
That said, having Bauer as the No. 3 or even No. 4 starter is not a bad situation at all.
The New York Mets were said to have made a strong push for Bauer, even reportedly offering more money, but the allure of returning home and joining the defending World Series champs seems to have been too good for him to pass down.