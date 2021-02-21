Bruins Vs. Flyers Live Stream: How, When To Watch Lake Tahoe Game

If you can’t watch Sunday’s Bruins-Flyers Lake Tahoe game on TV, you need to know how to live-stream it.

Boston and Philadelphia are set to square off on a rink built on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev., with no fans in attendance. The NHL Outdoors series game originally was scheduled for Sunday afternoon but was pushed to the evening due to strong sunlight impacting the playing surface.

By the way, if you haven’t yet seen images of the rink, you’re in for a treat: It might be the most picturesque rink/setting in NHL history.

The Bruins are coming off consecutive losses to the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils. Boston did not look good in those games, but a matchup with Philadelphia might be just what the doctor ordered. The Bruins are 4-0 this season against the Flyers.

Philly is fresh off a shootout loss to the New York Rangers, although the game was played after the Flyers were off for 11 days due to COVID-19 concerns.