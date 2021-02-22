NESN Logo Sign In

Is it a coincidence the Boston Bruins scored a goal less than a minute into Sunday’s game in Lake Tahoe after showing up in incredible 90s outfits?

We don’t think so.

David Pastrnak lit the lamp 34 ticks into the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday in Lake Tahoe. Pastrnak’s tally was assisted by linemate Brad Marchand and gave the Bruins an early 1-0 lead.

Check it out:

Yeah, that’s what we call a good start.

It’s also the seventh goal of the season for Pastrnak, who already has one early-season hat trick against the Flyers this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images