Alex Cora Believes Red Sox Have ‘Bright’ Future Ahead Of Them

The Boston Red Sox haven’t been quite the same since winning the World Series in 2018.

Boston missed the playoffs in 2019 and 2020 after placing third and fifth in the American League East, respectively. The roster looks a bit different, too, with only a handful of players left from the 2018 squad.

But the Red Sox have put in the work to try and turn things around. And Alex Cora is noticing a difference on the field.

The Red Sox manager is encouraged by what he witnessed during spring training this year. In fact, he thinks it’s a sign of good things to come.

“It went great,” Cora told reporters Tuesday during his postgame video press conference following Boston’s final spring training game of the year against the Atlanta Braves. “I was thinking the last three innings, watching the kids play, this organization is in a great spot. … The future is bright.”

Of course, the team still is not perfect. (Is there actually such a thing?) But, as Cora noted, there is plenty to like about what the Red Sox have going right now. All it will take is some hard work on their part and the patience of all involved — fans included.

Boston opens its 2021 Major League Baseball schedule Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch from Fenway Park is slated for 2:10 p.m. ET.

