Lawrence Guy is back in the fold for the New England Patriots’ defensive front.

The Patriots officially announced the re-signing of Guy, 31, with a press release Tuesday evening. Guy, who was a captain during the 2020 campaign, reportedly agreed to a deal March 24 after one week on the open market.

Terms of the contract were not revealed by the team, but reports depicted the agreement was a four-year deal with a base value of $11.5 million. The max value of the contract, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, is $24 million including incentives.

Guy had garnered interest from other teams including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, too.

Guy, a key cog in the front seven, has been with the Patriots since 2017 and has played 62 games (60 starts) in New England. He’ll be joined by fellow front seven help including Henry Anderson, Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy and Raekwon McMillan.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images