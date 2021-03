NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand is on a roll.

The Boston Bruins didn’t come away with a victory Tuesday night against the New York Islanders, but Marchand continued his recent hot streak with an assist on the team’s lone goal of the night.

Marchand had a four-game point streak snapped Sunday but now has recorded at least one point in six of his last eight contests.

Thumbnail photo via Elsa/Pool Photos/USA TODAY Sports Images