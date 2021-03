NESN Logo Sign In

What more can be said about David Pastrnak?

The Bruins winger got Boston the board with a late goal in the first period of its game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

It also came on the power play — something the B’s had struggled with of late.

Pastrnak ended the power play drought when he caught Semyon Varlamov out of position and made it a 1-0 game with 27.7 seconds left

Check it out: