Brad Marchand Joins Elite Bruins Company With 47th Shorthanded Point

Brad Marchand did something pretty spectacular Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins forward earned the 47th shorthanded point against the New York Rangers after dishing a nifty pass to Patrice Bergeron in the first period.

And with that, he joined some elite company.

Marchand now is tied with Bobby Orr and Ed Westfall for most shorthanded points in a Bruins uniform since stats first were tracked in 1933, per NHL Public Relations.