Brad Marchand Joins Elite Bruins Company With 47th Shorthanded Point

You don't see that every day

Brad Marchand did something pretty spectacular Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins forward earned the 47th shorthanded point against the New York Rangers after dishing a nifty pass to Patrice Bergeron in the first period.

And with that, he joined some elite company.

Marchand now is tied with Bobby Orr and Ed Westfall for most shorthanded points in a Bruins uniform since stats first were tracked in 1933, per NHL Public Relations.

Impressive stuff.

Marchand still has a ways to go in his NHL career, so something tells us he could own this record soon.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

