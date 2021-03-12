David Krejci Nets First Goal Of 2021 As Bruins Take On Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins had the perfect start Thursday.

David Pastrnak netted his 12th goal of the 2021 NHL season just under five minutes into the Bruins’ clash with the New York Rangers at TD Garden.

Patrice Bergeron extended Boston’s lead with under three minutes remaining in the period with his 10th goal of the season.

The offensive onslaught continued into the second period as David Krejci netted his first goal of the season, and Jake DeBrusk kept the good times rolling with a goal of his own.

For more on the Krejci’s strike, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above from Thursday night’s matchup, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images