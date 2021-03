NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t a great start for the Boston Bruins against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, but Nick Ritchie made it a lot better.

Ritchie tied the game, 1-1, beating New Jersey goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood with a wrist shot six minutes into the period.

Ritchie’s goal came 4:27 after the Devils opened the scoring with a Miles Wood tally.

It was Boston’s first 5-on-5 goal against the Devils this season and Ritchie’s 10th of the campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Elsa/Pool Photos/USA TODAY Sports Images