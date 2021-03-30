Bruce Arians Shows Off Awesome Super Bowl LV Tattoo Honoring Bucs Win

The Bucs head coach just kept a big promise

People have different ways of honoring special occasions, and Bruce Arians took the permanent route.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach fulfilled a promise he made before the 2020 season began: win the Super Bowl and get a tattoo to commemorate it. And that’s just what he did.

Arians shared an image of the final product on Twitter, and he is pretty pleased with the result.

“I’m a man of my word- ‘when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo,'” Arians wrote Tuesday, “well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps.”

Check it out:

That is some sick artwork.

Tom Brady is just one of many players returning to the Buccaneers next season. So hopefully, Arians left some space for more ink.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

