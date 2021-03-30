NESN Logo Sign In

People have different ways of honoring special occasions, and Bruce Arians took the permanent route.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach fulfilled a promise he made before the 2020 season began: win the Super Bowl and get a tattoo to commemorate it. And that’s just what he did.

Arians shared an image of the final product on Twitter, and he is pretty pleased with the result.

“I’m a man of my word- ‘when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo,'” Arians wrote Tuesday, “well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps.”

Check it out: