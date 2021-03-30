People have different ways of honoring special occasions, and Bruce Arians took the permanent route.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach fulfilled a promise he made before the 2020 season began: win the Super Bowl and get a tattoo to commemorate it. And that’s just what he did.
Arians shared an image of the final product on Twitter, and he is pretty pleased with the result.
“I’m a man of my word- ‘when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo,'” Arians wrote Tuesday, “well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps.”
Check it out:
That is some sick artwork.
Tom Brady is just one of many players returning to the Buccaneers next season. So hopefully, Arians left some space for more ink.