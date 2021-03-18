Bruins Odds: B’s Puck Line Enticing Against Sliding Sabres In Buffalo

NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres will still play Thursday night after a COVID-19 scare at the morning skate in western New York.

I turned my B’s betting engine off while the status of the game was still in limbo, but we’re powered back up and ready to rock.

There’s no beating around the bush: Buffalo is an awful hockey team. On top of losing 12 straight games, the Sabres’ minus-37 goal differential is the second-worst in hockey behind the Ottawa Senators. And they just kicked head coach Ralph Krueger to the curb.

Cue the dog in burning house.

All of these factors make the Bruins a massive -270 favorite in this matchup. That means you have to risk $270 to win $100, which is not advantageous at all for your bankroll. Last week, we discussed betting the B’s in regulation to reduce the betting juice. This week, we’ll introduce you to the puck line.

Puck line betting essentially gives a hockey bettor a spread of 1.5 goals. This a strategy that lots of professional bettors use when betting against bad teams because it maximizes their money and minimizes the risk. Boston has to win by two goals or more in Buffalo, but the juice is non-existent.

Bruins moneyline bet: $270 to win $100

Bruins puck line bet: $100 to win $105

See what we did there?

Some people are forecasting a reinvigorated Sabres bunch with Krueger out of the fold, but I still see a dreadful roster and an abysmal defense. There’s absolutely no need to put lipstick on a pig.

The B’s have treaded water over the last week with two wins and two losses, but I was very impressed with the way they bounced back Tuesday night and beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 with Dan Vladar between the pipes.

Jaroslav Halak gets the call in Buffalo and aside from a couple of soft goals he couldn’t really see Monday in Pittsburgh, he was more than OK against that Penguins’ attack. The Boston defense should not have many issues with Buffalo.

This is a hockey game that the B’s should get up early and leave no doubt. It wouldn’t shock me if this was a 3-1 or 3-0 final for the good guys.

Bruins -1.5 goals (+105)

RECORD: (22-12, +8.7)

