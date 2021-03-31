NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins got revenge against the New Jersey Devils.

After being shut out by the Devils in each of their last two meetings, the Bruins’ offense came alive Tuesday night.

Boston faced a two-goal deficit entering the third period, and battled its way all the way back to the 5-4 win over the Devils in a shootout with Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk netting the third period goals.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised the squad’s comeback efforts. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images