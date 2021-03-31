Bruins Wrap: Boston Defeats Devils With Thrilling 5-4 Shootout Win

Here’s how it all went down:

DEVILS UP BY ONE

New Jersey jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead when Wood, left alone in front of Jaroslav Halak, wristed a shot pass by the Bruins goalie.

Wood you believe we have the lead?



Boston evened the score with its first even-strength goal in 16 periods against the Devils when Ritchie threw a long-range shot on Blackwood.

But the tie didn’t last long after McLeod beat out Grzelcyk and backhanded the puck into the net to make it 2-1, Devils.

The score remained the same as the horn sounded to end the first period. Boston held a slim 12-11 shot advantage.

BRUINS CAN’T TAKE LEAD

Grzelcyk appeared to make it a 2-2 game when his point shot went by Blackwood but was immediately waved off due to David Krejci’s contact with Blackwood in the crease.

The Devils made it a two-goal game after getting the best of the Bruins’ fourth line in the defensive zone. Connor Clifton lost a puck battle and Zajac redirected it by Halak for the 3-1 lead.

Marchand picked up a two-minute penalty for roughing after a scrum that pretty much had everyone who was on the ice involved. But the Bruins were able to kill it off.

Marchand and Jesper Bratt dropped the gloves after Marchand laid a big hit on Dmitri Kulikov that Bratt didn’t agree with. The duo served matching roughing penalties.

Boston then found itself on the power play and cut its deficit to one thanks to none other than Marchand when he buried the puck from the slot to make it a 3-2 game.

But Palmieri put the Devils back up by two not even two minutes later thanks to a gift goal on a bad turnover by Jeremy Lauzon that put the puck right on Palmieri’s stick for the 4-2 lead.

The Bruins had a 25-23 shot advantage, but found themselves down by two at the end of two.

BRUINS FORCE OVERTIME

The Bruins were doing a lot of good things offensively, and it paid off about halfway through the third when McAvoy fired the puck from the point to pull within one.

A Boston power play in the final six minutes proved futile despite some good looks.