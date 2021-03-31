Patrice Bergeron Continues Impressive Play Vs. Devils In Big Win Tuesday

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron has been a beast against the New Jersey Devils throughout his career.

The Boston Bruins captain entered the team’s Tuesday night game with New Jersey with 20 goals and 22 assists against the Devils across 52 games, and added to his total in the squad’s comeback win.

Bergeron recorded his 17th assist of the 2021 season on Brad Marchand’s second period strike.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images