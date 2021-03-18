Celtics Trade Targets: Pros, Cons Of Potential Deal For Nikola Vucevic

NESN Logo Sign In

After underachieving through the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season, could the Boston Celtics make a trade ahead of the league’s March 25 deadline in order to make them a real contender?

Rumors recently have linked a number of players with potential trades to Boston. We’ve decided to examine a few reported Celtics trade targets and offer a verdict on whether the team should make the move. Next up: Nikola Vucevic.

Before we dive any further, it’s important to state the obvious. The Celtics, as you’ve probably heard by now, are sitting on a $28.5 million traded player exception (TPE) which they acquired when Gordon Hayward left Boston for the Charlotte Hornets.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has went on record explaining how the team could wait until the offseason to use the TPE. Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck also noted the financial constraints Boston is under, throwing further shade on the idea it could be used by next Thursday.

Nevertheless, though, let’s examine those pros and cons:

NICKOLA VUCEVIC

Age: 30

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-11

Weight: 260 pounds

2020 stats: 25.0 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 3.7 APG, 49 FG%, 41.6 3FG%

Contract status: Vucevic is in the second year of a four-year, $100 million contract. He is signed through the 2022-23 season and will become an unrestricted free agent entering his age-32 campaign. He is owed base salaries of $26, $24 and $22 million over next three seasons.

Pros

It’s pretty simple: If Boston traded for Vucevic, he would be the best center on the Celtics’ roster. He’s in the midst of an All-Star season, his second in the last three years, and has recorded double-doubles in four of the last five seasons.

Vucevic is averaging a career-high 25 points per game this season. His arrival would give Boston a third NBA All-Star — Jayson Tatum (25.1), Jaylen Brown (24.3) — who averages 24 or more points per game. The C’s would then have four players averaging 18 or more (Kemba Walker).

Additionally, Vucevic has proven he can do it against the top bigs in the league. He averaged 28 points and 11 rebounds per game in the first-round playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last season. He scored 35 against Giannis and Co. in a Game 1 win. Does he push Boston over the top for a championship? That’s debatable. But he certainly would lift the C’s into a contending spot in the East, which features bigs like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Cons

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens previously has praised the team’s depth at center. Boston has three players all vying for minutes with a mix of versatility and value (Daniel Theis), veteran leadership (Tristan Thompson) and up-and-coming potential (Robert Williams). Boston went out and signed Thompson to a two-year, $19 million contract probably not thinking Williams would burst onto the scene in a major way. Williams’ ability on both ends of the floor, in addition to his increasing versatility where he can guard multiple positions on defense, could make it so it’s hard to take him off the floor down the stretch. Bringing in Vucevic, however, would create even more of a logjam at the five spot.

Boston would have to give up a healthy price to land Vucevic, too. Obviously, it wouldn’t be the likes of Brown or Tatum, and since they can make the money work with the TPE even Marcus Smart may not have to be included. Still, we’re talking multiple first-rounders and a young player or two (maybe even Williams?). Of course, given the fact that the Celtics have hoarded picks for years, giving up two first-rounders shouldn’t be viewed as a big deal. Shipping out Williams and, let’s say, rookie standout Payton Pritchard, however, would hinder the long-term. If Boston could include Thompson or even Theis (expiring contract) rather than Williams, well, that becomes a lot easier to digest. But what’s the chance Orlando will go for that?

Verdict: Do it for the right price

The center position isn’t where the Celtics need to be making their biggest improvements to begin with, but if Boston can land Vucevic for heavy draft capital and an unproven asset like Aaron Nesmith, they should make a splash. If nothing else, it shows Boston’s two young stars — Brown and Tatum — the team is committed to getting them help, even if the 30-year-old Vucevic probably wouldn’t be a piece to the aid the team’s long-term core.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images