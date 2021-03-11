Celtics Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

After a week off from game action, the Celtics return back to the grind Thursday night.

Boston will be in Brooklyn for a matchup with the Nets. Kyrie Irving and Co. are a half-game back of first place in the Eastern Conference standings, while the C’s currently reside in fourth after winning four straight games heading into the All-Star break.

The Celtics are expected to welcome back Marcus Smart, who hasn’t played since Jan. 30 due to a calf injury. Kevin Durant and Nets newcomer Blake Griffin will not play for Brooklyn on Thursday.

Here’s how to watch the Celtics-Nets matchup online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images