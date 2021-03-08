NESN Logo Sign In

With all due respect to impressive recent attempts from NASCAR diehards, we’re confident in saying Dale Earnhardt Jr. now is responsible for the best replica of one of his father’s iconic rides.

Earnhardt has worked on restoring an old Chevrolet Nova since 2019 in an effort to have it resemble the iconic Goodwrench Chevy Lumina paint scheme his father, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr., once ran in the Cup Series. Well, Earnhardt recently completed the project, and the final product is glorious.

(First, we recommend clicking here to view a Twitter thread containing updates on the restoration process.)

Now, check out the latest developments, including videos of Earnhardt driving the incredible replica:

Setting up the Nova today.

Squared up rear end, no trailing arm slug adjustments.

9.75 even track bar.

+.5 LF 3.5 RF caster

-2.8 LF 3.3 RF camber

1/8 toe out

113” wheel base, 1/8 shorter RS

Neutral swaybar pic.twitter.com/2WJqgGOv8z — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 5, 2021

Let’s go for a ride… pic.twitter.com/XIuYfzWtbi — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 5, 2021

Yeah, that thing is awesome.

Better yet, Earnhardt apparently plans to use it as the pace car before the May 8 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images