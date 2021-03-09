David Price Not Opposed To Bullpen Role With Dodgers This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

David Price is willing to do whatever it takes to help the Los Angeles Dodgers to another World Series title.

And if that means taking on a bullpen role, then so be it.

The story starts back when rumors about L.A.’s interest in Trevor Bauer first began to swirl. That’s when Price reached out to Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman with an important message, according to the Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett.

“If it happens, I’m willing to do whatever you guys need me to do,” Price told Friedman, via Plunkett.

That said, Price thinks he’ll be in proper shape to start. But he isn’t hung up on the idea of being in the Dodgers’ rotation.

“I told them, whatever they need me to do, whatever makes the 2021 Dodgers better — I’m all for it,” Price said.

Major League Baseball’s abbreviated 2020 season resulted in the Dodgers winning their first World Series title since 1988. Price opted out of the campaign due to COVID-19 concerns.

Now, the team is looking to repeat their success in 2021. And sounds like Price will take whichever role is asked of him.

