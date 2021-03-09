NESN Logo Sign In

Skip Bayless is known for his passionate takes, especially when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys.

And his thoughts on Dak Prescott’s latest deal with the Cowboys are pretty predictable.

The veteran quarterback Monday agreed to a four-year contract reportedly worth $160 million. Prescott is now the second-highest paid signal-caller in the NFL behind only Patrick Mahomes.

So, of course, Bayless had to share his personal thoughts.

“Did Jerry Jones just overpay for Dak just as he has for Zeke (Elliot), Amari (Cooper), DLaw (DeMarcus Lawrence) and JSmith (Jaylon Smith)? You bet,” Bayless wrote Monday evening on Twitter.

“But I’m going to look at the bright side: They’re all still Cowboys – and they’ve all made Pro Bowls. So … HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Classic.

Whether you agree with Bayless or not, it still was a special moment for Prescott, who’s been through the wringer emotionally and physically this past year.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images