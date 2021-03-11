Eduardo Rodriguez Building Confidence Amid Solid Spring With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez has looked solid in spring training.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher missed all of 2020 with myocarditis as a result of contracting COVID-19. Rodriguez expected to have a normal spring with no restrictions, and it looks as if he picked up right where he left off in 2019.

The southpaw struck out six batters over four innings of work Thursday in Boston’s 5-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in Grapefruit League action. And while an Opening Day starter has yet to be named, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Rodriguez is being considered.

“I can’t answer you that question, but obviously he’s in the mix,” Cora told reporters after the game.

As for Rodriguez, his confidence continues to build.