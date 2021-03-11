Alex Cora Reveals Red Sox Lineup Plan Should Franchy Cordero Miss Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

In a perfect world, Franchy Cordero would be available for the Boston Red Sox when they open their regular season April 1 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Alas, things don’t always go according to plan.

Cordero, whom Boston acquired in the Andrew Benintendi trade, saw the start to his spring training delayed due to COVID-19 protocols. The 26-year-old finally was cleared this week and took part in a simulated game Thursday morning.

(Also participating in the simulated game was Xander Bogaerts, who missed time with a shoulder injury, and recent acquisition Danny Santana.)

Red Sox manager Alex Cora recently conceded Cordero might not be ready for Opening Day. Cora revealed Thursday that newcomers Marwin Gonzalez and Enrique Hernandez will fill in for Cordero in left field should he miss the start of the season.

Cora says he’s comfortable with Marwin González in LF if Franchy Cordero isn’t ready for the start of he season. He expects Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe to be in CF and RF. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 11, 2021

Alex Cora said if Franchy Cordero isn't ready for the start of the season, Marwin Gonzalez and Enrique Hernandez will get the majority of the reps in left. Chavis not an option for the outfield at this point. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 11, 2021

Cora also offered insight into how the Red Sox plan on getting Cordero up to speed.

“He’s gonna be a part of the sim game, he’s gonna start getting at-bats,” Cora said. ” … We’re going to try to get him as many at-bats as possible. The other stuff is the build-up. We gotta make sure his legs are under him. He’s gonna be able to do a few things, but we just gotta make sure. We know the (injury) history. So, we have to do it the right way.

“He hasn’t run in a while. So, that’s gonna take some time.”

Alex Cora gives insight into the first few days at Red Sox Spring Training for new outfielder Franchy Cordero.@coxcourtney | #FranchyCordero | #RedSox | https://t.co/qFBBXwiFRL pic.twitter.com/aEgVt3FZq5 — NESN (@NESN) March 11, 2021

Cordero has the potential to be an important piece for Boston this season. An incredible athlete, Cordero is a player who has yet to put it all together but nevertheless has star potential.

