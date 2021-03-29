Evan Fournier To Make Celtics Debut Monday Night Against Pelicans

NESN Logo Sign In

Evan Fournier is set for his first game in a Celtics uniform.

Acquired last Thursday ahead of the NBA trade deadline, Fournier will suit up Monday night when Boston hosts the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden, according to the team. Fournier sat out Friday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks and Saturday’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder due to COVID-19 protocols.

Unfortunately for Boston, Jaylen Brown will not be in the lineup Monday night. The All-Star wing is dealing with a hip injury.

Here’s the full Celtics injury report:

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Jaylen Brown (left hip contusion) – OUT

Evan Fournier (Health & Safety Protocols) – QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Semi Ojeleye (left side strain) – OUT

Tristan Thompson (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 29, 2021

Boston is looking to win its third game in a row.

Additionally, Monday’s game will mark the first time the Celtics have played in front of fans at TD Garden in over a year. It remains to be seen whether Fournier will start for the Celtics or come off the bench.

