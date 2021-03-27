Celtics’ Evan Fournier In Health And Safety Protocols; Out Vs. Thunder

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, scratch Saturday as the potential debut date for Evan Fournier.

The veteran sharpshooter was traded to the Boston Celtics on Thursday, and was meeting the team in Oklahoma City for their game against the Thunder on Saturday night. The door originally was open for him to play against OKC, however, the team ruled him out, saying he is in the health and safety protocols.

It’s unclear what specifically got him in the protocols. It could be anything from a positive test for COVID-19, being a close contact with someone that later tested positive or perhaps even in abundance of caution as he travels from team to team.

In any case, the Celtics now have Fournier, Tristan Thompson and Romeo Langford in the protocols.

Tip for Celtics-Thunder is set for 9 p.m. ET.