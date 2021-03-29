Celtics Rumors: Boston Likely Will Consider Signing DeMarcus Cousins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics have been looking for more depth at center, and they could be exploring a familiar name with Andre Drummond now essentially off the market.

Boston now is expected to consider signing DeMarcus Cousins, according to NBA Analysis Network’s Evan Massey.

The C’s reportedly were one of the top candidates to land Drummond before he joined up with the Los Angeles Lakers. But now they apparently are looking elsewhere as they look to fill their open roster spot.

Boston has looked into picking up Cousins in the past, too, according to multiple reports.

Rumors have linked Cousins to the Celtics for the last several years, though nothing ever materialized. Still, one NBA agent didn’t hesitate to suggest Boston as a likely landing spot for the star center following his release from the Houston Rockets in late February.

Finding some help at the five might not be a bad idea, though. Robert Williams and Tristan Thompson should have things generally under control but likely will need more help down the stretch, especially if the Celtics indeed make a playoff push.

Cousins averaged 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 25 games (11 starts) with the Rockets earlier this season. He missed the entire 2019-20 campaign due to an ACL injury.

