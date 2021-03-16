NESN Logo Sign In

The Houston Texans continue to deny the fact they will trade franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, but it seems the organization did their due diligence in finding a contingency plan.

The Texans reached an agreement on a one-year deal “worth up to” $12.5 million with 10-year veteran Tyrod Taylor, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport added some context to the incentive-laden deal noting it was for less than $6 million.

Upon first glance, $12.5 million did not sound like backup quarterback money while something close to a $6 million base salary is much closer to that. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported it was structured similar to how New England Patriots’ Cam Newton and New Orleans Saints’ Jameis Winston, each who are considered to be at least in competition for the starting position, had deals structured last week.

Taylor is coming from the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played two seasons. He entered the 2020 season expected to serve as the team’s starter after Phillip Rivers left for the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor started Week One and then suffered a bizarre injury as his lung was punctured by a LA team doctor prior to Week Two against the Kansas City Chiefs. First-round pick Justin Herbert took over Week Two and posted incredible numbers en route to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. He is, for obvious reasons, the team’s new starting quarterback.

The 31-year-old Taylor, though, is an above .500 starter (24-21) while having started 47 of his 72 career games. He’s completed 61 percent of his passes while throwing for 9,770 yards and 53 touchdowns. The dual-threat Taylor also has compiled a 5.4 yards-per-rush average during his NFL career with 16 rushing scores.

Essentially, he is a very good backup, who, at the very least, has potential to be the starter on a team without top quarterback play like Herbert… or Watson.

Now, obviously nobody wants to turn in their 2021 Bentley Bentayga for a 2012 Ford Focus. But Houston’s hands are, whether they admit it or not, tied when it comes to Watson. The superstar signal-caller has flat out said he will not play for the team in 2021.

So, could Taylor’s arrival finally helps the Texans listen to trade offers? It seems more than possible.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images