Add yet another name to the New England Patriots’ overflowing list of free agent signings.
Former New York Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson agreed to terms Monday on a two-year contract with the Patriots worth up to $11 million, according to a report by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
Anderson was the seventh (!) external free agent to reach an agreement with the Patriots on Day 1 of the NFL’s legal tampering period, joining tight end Jonnu Smith, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, edge rusher Matt Judon, defensive back Jalen Mills and wide receivers Nelson Agholor.
The Patriots also re-signed two internal free agents Monday, locking up D-end Deatrich Wise and D-tackle Carl Davis.
Here’s what we wrote about Anderson in our series highlighting potential Patriots free agent targets:
The Patriots know Anderson well from his three seasons in the AFC East. New England struggled mightily against the run in 2020, and the 29-year-old is coming off a season in which he posted the third-highest run-stuff rate among players with at least 500 defensive snaps, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Anderson also bagged seven sacks and 16 quarterback hits in 2018, when he saw more pass-rushing opportunities.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 301 pounds, Anderson played in every game for the Jets in 2020, tallying a career-high 42 tackles along with one half-sack, four tackles for loss and three QB hits. The Jets cut the 2015 third-round draft pick earlier this month for salary cap purposes.
Anderson has the ability to play multiple positions along the D-line and, along with Godchaux, should shore up a unit that struggled last season. It remains to be seen whether the Patriots will re-sign free agent defensive tackles Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler.