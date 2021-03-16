NESN Logo Sign In

Add yet another name to the New England Patriots’ overflowing list of free agent signings.

Former New York Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson agreed to terms Monday on a two-year contract with the Patriots worth up to $11 million, according to a report by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

It’s a 2-year deal worth $7M, source said. It has a max value of $11M based on achievable playtime incentives. https://t.co/tR6vinOS7h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Anderson was the seventh (!) external free agent to reach an agreement with the Patriots on Day 1 of the NFL’s legal tampering period, joining tight end Jonnu Smith, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, edge rusher Matt Judon, defensive back Jalen Mills and wide receivers Nelson Agholor.

The Patriots also re-signed two internal free agents Monday, locking up D-end Deatrich Wise and D-tackle Carl Davis.