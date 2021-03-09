NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are starting to shed their spring training roster a bit.

With Opening Day a little over three weeks away, the Sox on Tuesday morning assigned 12 players to minor league camp.

Catchers Roldani Baldwin and Austin Rei, as well as pitchers Seth Blair, Matt Carasiti, Raynel Espinal, Durbin Feltman, Franklin German, Zac Grotz, Kaleb Ort, AJ Politi, Thaddeus Ward and Josh Winckowski, got sent down.

Now, this isn’t surprising, as none were expected to break camp with the big club. But Feltman, German, Ward and Winckowski are among the notable names.

Feltman has an electric arm and is expected to be a solid reliever down the line.

German was the pitching prospect the Red Sox acquired in the Adam Ottavino trade with the New York Yankees, while Winckowski landed with Boston from the New York Mets in the three-team deal that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals.

Ward is one of the Red Sox’s top pitching prospects, but he has yet to pitch at Double-A or higher. That should change this season.

The Red Sox will face the Tampa Bay Rays in Grapefruit League action Tuesday afternoon. Nick Pivetta, acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies last season, will be on the mound for Boston.

