Jaylen Brown Shares Thoughtful Instagram After First All-Star Game

Sunday night surely was a night Jaylen Brown surely never will forget.

Brown, along with Jayson Tatum, represented the Boston Celtics at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. To make Brown’s first career trip to the star-studded spectacle even more special, it was held in his native Atlanta.

Not long after Brown and Team LeBron defeated Tatum and Team Durant at State Farm Arena, the fifth-year pro took to Instagram and shared a thoughtful post about his All-Star experience.

“Couldn’t ask for a better night .. 1st all star in my hometown !!” Brown captioned the post. “Grateful for all the people who truly have supported me on this journey it’s been a lot ups and downs and adversity but I’m grateful for the ones who are always and have always been in my corner we celebrate this one together 💚 #7uice #fchwpo”

Brown also shared these posts Sunday night, including a friendly ribbing of Tatum.