Jaylen Brown Shares Thoughtful Instagram After First All-Star Game

Sunday night surely was a night Jaylen Brown surely never will forget.
Brown, along with Jayson Tatum, represented the Boston Celtics at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. To make Brown’s first career trip to the star-studded spectacle even more special, it was held in his native Atlanta.
Not long after Brown and Team LeBron defeated Tatum and Team Durant at State Farm Arena, the fifth-year pro took to Instagram and shared a thoughtful post about his All-Star experience.
“Couldn’t ask for a better night .. 1st all star in my hometown !!” Brown captioned the post. “Grateful for all the people who truly have supported me on this journey it’s been a lot ups and downs and adversity but I’m grateful for the ones who are always and have always been in my corner we celebrate this one together 💚 #7uice #fchwpo”
Brown also shared these posts Sunday night, including a friendly ribbing of Tatum.
Brown posted a productive performance in his first All-Star Game, scoring 22 points and pulling down five rebounds over 26:17 of action. His showing in the 3-point contest wasn’t anything to write home about, however, as he was eliminated after the first round.
The Celtics will enjoy a few more days of rest before resuming their regular-season slate Thursday night when they visit the Brooklyn Nets.