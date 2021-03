NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown didn’t claim the final prize, but they still looked solid during the NBA’s 2021 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Tatum placed third in the event after finishing with 25 points in Round 1 and 17 in the second.

Brown finished sixth with 17 points in the first round.

Here are some of the highlights:

Jaylen Brown trying for the And-1 in the #MtnDew3PT contest 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XfbcOZIRXt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021

Tatum was LOCKED in during his first round! 🔥#MtnDew3pt pic.twitter.com/v3PRYRVFbl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021

Not bad for a pair of youngsters.

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry won the event.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images